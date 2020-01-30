Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:45 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Kathleen O'Callaghan Obituary
Kathleen O'Callaghan

Edison - Kathleen O'Callaghan, 56 of Edison passed away tragically on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Born in Irvington, Kathleen was raised and resided in Woodbridge until settling in Edison in 1993. She was very active within her church, always volunteering with many community outreach programs, was on the Board of Trustees for Coordinated Family Care and was a member of Associated Press Elections in Cranbury, NJ. Kathleen was a very kind and generous person as well as a loving mother, grandmother and brother.

Surviving are her companion of more than 30 years, Andrew Bencivenga; son, Andrew M. Bencivenga; daughter, Shannon Bencivenga and her brother, Michael O'Callaghan.

Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Monday, February 3, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
