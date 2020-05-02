|
Kathleen Preston
East Brunswick - Kathleen Preston, 61, of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson, New Brunswick, after a brief illness. Kathy, affectionately known as 'AK,' was born March 2, 1959, in Brooklyn, NY to parents, Audrey and Thomas Lezinsky. She and her husband, Bobby, moved to East Brunswick, NJ in 1990. Kathy is survived by her loving parents, her husband of 32 years, Robert Preston, and their daughter, Claire Kathleen Preston.
She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Bauer and her husband Guenter and their children, Christopher Bauer and Lauren Kathleen Weisler and husband Jeff; brother-in-law, Joseph Preston and wife Jacqueline; sister-in-law, Christine Foley and husband Tom and their children, Lauren Lynch and her husband TJ, Timothy Foley and Bryan Foley; and her most devoted friend and neighbor, Joyce Skiro.
Kathy absolutely loved spending time in the yard with her friends, family and her beloved dog, Sophie, tending to her plants and enjoying many refreshing "dips" in the pool. She loved cooking dinner on Monday nights for Nanny and Poppy, followed by a few games of Yahtzee, dessert, cocktails, and countless laughs, included. Kathy's personality and sense of humor were unmatched and absolutely larger than life. Kathy was selfless, with a heart of gold. She was taken from us entirely too soon. As a family, we are at a loss for words knowing we have to say goodbye to our most cherished friend. We take comfort in knowing our beloved Kathy has fulfilled all that she was called to do on Earth and is now at eternal rest with our Heavenly Father.
Services were entrusted to the Rezem Funeral Home 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick New Jersey and will be private due to Covid-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
