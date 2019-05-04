|
Kathryn Ann Elliott
Woodbridge - Kathryn Ann Scarano Elliott of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Alaris at Riverton Care Center in Rahway. She was 51 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Woodbridge for most of her life.
She was a 1986 graduate of Woodbridge High School and received her bachelor's degree from Montclair State University.
Kathryn owned and operated Rahway Business Machine Company.
She was predeceased by her mother, Madeline Martin Scarano, in 2014.
Surviving are her daughters, Stephanie and McKenzie Elliott, of Avenel; father, Joseph Scarano, of Woodbridge; sister, Lisa Scarano with Lisa Ann, of Newark, DE; brothers, Thomas and Betty of Hazlet, Christopher and Anne of Ormond Beach, FL, Martin and Jody of Allentown and Lee and Kelly of Woodbridge; her loving step-mother, Carol Scarano; her cousin Robert and Carla McGlynn; godchildren, Justin Scarano and Jacki Elliott; many aunts and uncles, including her godmother, Doris McGlynn, and her husband, Bob; many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. James Food Pantry 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Kathryn's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 4, 2019