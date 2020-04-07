Services
Kathryn (Roselli) Bongiovi


1926 - 2020
Kathryn (Roselli) Bongiovi Obituary
Kathryn (Roselli) Bongiovi

South River - Kathryn (Roselli) Bongiovi, born September 15, 1926 to the late Charles and Lillian Roselli, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of South River. Following high school she attended Drake Secretarial School. Kathryn was a proud homemaker and worked with her husband as the office manager of their family business, South River Glass Co. for many years. Kathryn loved to volunteer her time helping others. For years she volunteered with Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital and the South River Food Bank. She loved children and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a communicant of St. Stephen Protomartyr Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her husband Dominick, and her granddaughter Angela, as well as her siblings Cosmo Rafano, Fred Roselli, Laura Kalicki, Helen Infusino, and Lillian Kuntne.

Surviving are sons Louis and his wife Patricia, Dominick and his wife Patricia, her grandchildren Trieste Amato and her husband Salvatore, Louis, Dominick and his wife Caitlin, and Amanda, her great-grandchildren Ava, Salvatore and Emma Amato, Santino and Joseph Bongiovi, her sisters Mary Fehrle, Asunta Dill and her step-brother Bob Errico.

The family wishes to thank Erma, her friend and caregiver, for the compassion shown to Kathryn for keeping her happy and healthy.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River, NJ 08882.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
