1/
Kathryn Hyduk
Kathryn Hyduk

Hillsborough - Kathryn Hyduk, 89, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough.

Born in Wilburton Number One, PA to the late Wasil and Mary Mushalko, Kathryn has been a long time resident of South Plainfield, settling in 1967.

She worked for Die Dietrich USA in Union as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Kathryn was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield.

Predeceased by her husband, Stephen who died in June 2012, sisters; Mary, Ann, Helen and Julia and brothers; Michael, John and Charles.

Surviving is her brother, George and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 beginning at 9:30am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by an 11:30am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.

Entombment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, South Plainfield.

Please be mindful of the current executive order that requires the proper face coverings (to be provided on your own) along with the social distancing and the 25% indoor maximum capacity.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:30 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
