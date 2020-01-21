Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Woodbridge - Kathryn "Kitty" Vacca passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 97 years old.

Born in Newark, she has resided in Woodbridge for 69 years.

Mrs. Vacca was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge; and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, baking and playing scrabble and cards.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rocco, in 1997; and son, Robert, in 2017.

Surviving are her daughters, Joanne DiNapoli of Woodbridge and Deborah Monaco of Avenel; grandchildren, Traci Losasso, Chris DiNapoli and Michael Monaco; and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Brittany and Angelo.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Alzheimer's New Jersey (alznj.org), 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 in Mrs. Vacca's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
