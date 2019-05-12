Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Graceland Memorial Park
Kenilworth, NJ
Resources
Toms River, NJ - Kathryn (Kitson) Yost, 93, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 at her residence in Toms River. Kathryn was born in Maryland and raised in Newark where she lived until moving to Edison in 1963. She lived there until moving to Holiday City in Toms River in 2001. She was employed by A&P, Chanel and eventually retired from Best Block in Edison. Kathryn loved knitting, sewing and gardening.

Kathryn was pre deceased by her husband, John W. Yost (1994), her daughter, Lynda Louise Pugnet (2007), and six siblings: Florence Wilson, William Kitson, Louise Duda, John Kitson, Edward Kitson and Robert Kitson.

She is survived by her son, John R. Yost and his wife Colleen of Dayton, two sisters in law: Blanche Kitson of The Villages, FL and Ann Kitson of Old Bridge, five grandchildren: Jeremy C. Ackerman-Yost and his wife Megan, Desiree N. Gallagher and her husband Richard, Cortney Yost and her husband Edmund Gay, Tara Lynn Rivera and her partner Dehlia and Leane P. Williams and her husband Adam and three great grandchildren: Josie, James and Trevor.

Visitation will be 3-7pm on Tuesday May 14, 2019 and 9-10am on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be 10am on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment in Graceland Memorial Park - Kenilworth, NJ.

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation - www.parkinson.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 12, 2019
