Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
126 Lee Ave
New Brunswick, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Van Liew Cemetery
New Brunswick - On February 13, 2019, our beloved Katie Vivian Corprew, age 80, passed away peacefully at Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Center in Somerset, NJ. She is survived by 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 sisters-in-law, host of cousins, and missed by church family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held this week. Both Viewing (10am) and the Funeral Services (11am) will be held this Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her lifelong church- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 126 Lee Ave., New Brunswick, NJ. Interment immediately following at Van Liew Cemetery. Floral arrangements are appreciated and may be sent to the Church in her honor. Services are under direction of Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019
