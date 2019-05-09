|
Keith G. Mohr
Winston, GA - Keith G. Mohr, 64, of Winston, GA, passed away at home on May 3, 2019. He was born in Hopelawn on February 1, 1955. Keith worked as a Roofer.
He was predeceased by his brother, Glenn Mohr.
Keith is survived by his wife, Mary Mohr, of Winston, GA, four children: Anthony Bellina, of Leominster, MA; Alicia Mohr, of Belmar; Michael Bellina, of North Plainfield; and Kyle Mohr of Bel Air, MD, and a brother, Bruce Mohr, of Fords.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 3-7 pm. A funeral service will be offered at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to gofundme.com/keith-mohr-memorial-fundraiser
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019