Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Keith G. Mohr Obituary
Keith G. Mohr

Winston, GA - Keith G. Mohr, 64, of Winston, GA, passed away at home on May 3, 2019. He was born in Hopelawn on February 1, 1955. Keith worked as a Roofer.

He was predeceased by his brother, Glenn Mohr.

Keith is survived by his wife, Mary Mohr, of Winston, GA, four children: Anthony Bellina, of Leominster, MA; Alicia Mohr, of Belmar; Michael Bellina, of North Plainfield; and Kyle Mohr of Bel Air, MD, and a brother, Bruce Mohr, of Fords.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 3-7 pm. A funeral service will be offered at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to gofundme.com/keith-mohr-memorial-fundraiser

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019
