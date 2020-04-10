Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
More Obituaries for Keith Manion
Keith Manion

Keith Manion

Keith Manion Obituary
Keith Manion

South Amboy - Keith A. Manion, 68, of South Amboy died on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at home. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring in 2016 he was employed by IFF, Hazlet. A member of St. Mary's R. C. Church, South Amboy he was an avid New York Giants fan and enjoyed baseball, especially coaching little league. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Son of the late William and Muriel Kohler Manion he is also predeceased by his son-in-law Scott Koy in 2017. He is survived by his wife Antoinette Brylinski Manion; his children Sharon Koy of Parlin, Kevin Manion of South Amboy, Christopher Manion and his wife Kristal of Sayreville and Andrea Reese and her husband Robert of Matawan; his brother Robert Manion and his wife Nancy of Morgan; his sister Denise Travers and her husband Peter of Sayreville; his grandchildren Rebecca, Matthew, Kirsten, Keira, Kalvin, Declan and Caelynn; his devoted nurse and friend Gloria Masterson and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy is private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals", South Amboy. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020
