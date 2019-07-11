|
|
Keith Paul Zygler
Edison - Keith Paul Zygler, 58, of Edison passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in Edison for the past 29 years.
He was a mechanic at Avis in Piscataway for the past 3 years and an avid Giants fan.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Lynora L. Jamieson Zygler, his loving daughters, Nicole Barber and her husband Daniel of Brick, and Kelly Zygler of Edison, brothers Fran, Richard, Neal, and Alan, brothers and sisters-in-law, his mother-in-law Dorothy Jamieson, of Edison, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved.
Cremation was private with a celebration of his life to follow at a later date.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019