|
|
Keith R. Koleno
Princeton - Keith R. Koleno, 59, of Princeton, passed away on June 7, 2019 at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro.
He was born in Perth Amboy, raised in Hopelawn and has resided in Princeton for the last 30 years.
Keith attended Rutgers University and The Chubb Institute for computer programming. He was employed as an administrative supervisor in the computer division with the New Jersey State Judiciary Department for the last 10 years.
Keith was an avid reader and board game collector. He enjoyed challenging board games with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anita Koleno.
Surviving are his sisters, Paula Blaze and her husband Stephen of Branchburg, Karen of Hopelawn and his nieces, Christine and Lauren.
Memorial visitation will be held on June 15, 2019, from 1-3 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords with a service at 2:30 PM.
A private cremation was held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
For directions or to send condolence messages, visit our web site, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 13, 2019