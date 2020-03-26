|
|
Keith Scheid
North Brunswick - In Loving Memory of Keith Scheid, 64, of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Keith was born and raised in Jersey City and also lived in Perth Amboy before moving to North Brunswick, NJ.
Keith was predeceased by his parents Charles & Joan Scheid.
Keith is survived by his siblings, Kenneth of Plainfield, Kevin and Carol of Florida, Karen and George Chingery of Edison, Kathleen and Patrick Wallace of Metuchen, Kerry Ann and John Cigas of Edison; his nieces and nephews, Meghan Wallace of Virginia, Stephen Scheid of Colorado, Melissa Wallace of Bridgewater, Cory Cigas of Edison.
Cremation was private.
Funeral arrangements are under the respectful care and direction of Ruby Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services of North Brunswick. Private Cremation will take place at The Crematory at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick, NJ.
Family & Friends may share memories and offer condolences at www.rubymemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020