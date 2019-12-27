Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Keith Switzer Obituary
Keith Switzer

South Amboy - Keith Switzer, 60, of South Amboy died on Thursday December 26, 2019 at home. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. He was employed as a diesel technician and enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, playing baseball, being with his family and playing with his grandchildren.

Son of the late William and Lillian Litka Switzer he is also predeceased by his brothers Eugene, Patrick, William and Michael. He is survived by his wife Gaye Boudinot Switzer; his children Megan Jakl and her husband Matthew of Sayreville, Molly Frisch and her husband RJ and Jaime, Shane and Savannah Switzer all of South Amboy; his brothers Robert Switzer and Shawn Switzer and his wife Norine; his sisters Anne Fiore, Lillian Horbatt and her husband Peter, Linda Zakrzewski, Eilleen Zonkowski and her husband Thomas, Colleen Santucci and her husband Domenick, Marlene Moglia and her husband Robert and Erin Koller and her husband William; his grandchildren Adam, Liam, Jacob and Sonny and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at 7:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
