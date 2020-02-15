|
Keith T. Richter
Bridgewater - Keith T. Richter died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville. He was 49.
Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong Bridgewater resident. Keith was a 1989 graduate of Bridgewater Raritan West High School.
Keith was a passionate fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. He enjoyed spending summers with his family in Seaside Park.
He was predeceased by his brother Dirk L. Richter in 1989. Surviving are his parents - L. Dirk and Carol (Johnson) Richter of Bridgewater; two sisters - Kimberly Richter of Neptune and Vicki Robb of Skillman; three nephews - Charlie Meyer, Ryan Robb and Lukas Robb; and many loving aunts and cousins.
Cremation was private. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020