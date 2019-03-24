|
|
Kelly Ann Newsome
Sayreville - Kelly Ann Newsome, age 50, of the South Amboy section of Sayreville, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sayreville, she was a longtime resident of the borough, also having lived in CO and Long Branch for many years. After graduating from Sayreville War Memorial High School in 1986, Kelly attended Colorado Mesa University where she received her BBA in Marketing. She went on to work in Marketing and Sales for Financial Advisor Magazine as well as other firms before eventually opening her own business. Kelly loved new adventures such as sky diving, water color painting, dance, and even horseback riding, which she enjoyed after her diagnosis. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Kelly is predeceased by her loving father Thomas Newsome. Surviving are her beloved mother and stepfather Sheila & John Knudsen of Sayreville; her siblings and their spouses Timothy Newsome & Michelle DeCarlo of Sayreville, and Jennifer & Kenny Pesci of Morgan; her Aunt Holly Sebastian of AZ; her 5 nieces & nephews Kaylee, Gianna, Danielle, Kenny & Gabby; as well as many loving and caring friends and associates.
Calling hours will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with services scheduled for 7pm. A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kelly's name to Mary's Place by the Sea at www.marysplacebythesea.org/donation. Information regarding letters of condolence, directions, and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019