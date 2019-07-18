Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
Old Bridge, NJ
Kenneth Adams


1941 - 2019
Kenneth Adams Obituary
Kenneth Adams

Old Bridge - Kenneth Adams, 77, of Old Bridge, passed away on July 14, 2019 at home in Old Bridge, NJ.

He was born on December 8, 1941 to Michael and Elizabeth in Bayonne, NJ. He attended Rutgers University where he studied statistics and received his Bachelors degree. Kenneth worked as a Quality Control Manager. Kenneth especially enjoyed spending time with his Grandsons, family and dog Rusty.

Kenneth is survived by his loving spouse of 49 years,Theresa, two sons, Michael Adams and his wife Jennifer; Keith Adams; daughter, Alicia and her husband Brian Pichalski; Three Grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, Aidan; sister, Roseanne Coffey husband Thomas, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Michael Thomas Adams, mother, Elizabeth Langer, step-Father, Nate Velardi.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 8:30 am - 9:30 am at Old Bridge Funeral Home, Old Bridge, NJ.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:15 am at the St. Thomas the Apostle, Old Bridge, NJ.

Cremation will be private.

Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com <http://www.oldbridgefh.com>.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019
