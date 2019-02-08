|
Kenneth C. Lesneski, Jr.
Manville - Kenneth C. Lesneski, Jr., 77, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Kenneth and Anna Lesneski, Ken was born in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of Manville. He served in the US Army from 1964-1966. Ken received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. Ken worked for John's Manville as a planner and scheduler for most of his life and then went to work for Dameo's Trucking as a planner and scheduler retiring in 2008. He was an avid fisherman, member of the John's Manville Quarter Century Club and enjoyed spending time at the VFW Post 2290 in Manville. He is survived by his beloved son, Dr. David Lesneski and wife, Jana of Somerset; sister, Corinne Sena of Manville; nephews, Robert Sena and wife, Melissa and Andrew Sena. Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Avenue, Manville, NJ 08835.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 8, 2019