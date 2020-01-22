|
Kenneth F. Worden
Monroe Twp. - Kenneth F. Worden, 64 of Monroe Twp. died Tuesday January 21st at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Elizabeth, Ken was a lifelong Monroe Twp. resident.
He was the owner of Ken Worden Painting & Paper Hangings of Monroe Twp. since 1984.
He loved motorcycle riding, hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth M. and Florence (Wilkolasky) Worden and his sister Kim Bernini.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years Sandra Kozar Worden, his three sons Kenneth Jr. of North Carolina, Ryan and his wife Denise of Jackson Twp., NJ and Ross of Monroe Twp., his daughter Sunny Worden (James Buonanno Jr.) of Monroe Twp., his sister Donna LaBella of Cherry Hill, his mother-in-law Carrie Kozar of Monroe Twp., his two brothers-in-law Anthony Kozar and his wife Debbie of Monroe Twp. and Joseph Kozar and his wife Susan of Jamesburg, his godson Anthony Kozar Jr., his goddaughter Ashley Kozar and his two nephews Conner and Justin Kozar.
Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday January 27th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Sunday 2-6 p.m. and Monday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020