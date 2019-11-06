|
Kenneth Gramby
Plainfield - Kenneth Gramby, 56, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Plainfield. Born in Rahway, he was a lifelong resident.
Kenneth is survived by his sister Latice Gramby; brother, Willie K. Gramby; and his step sister Margaret Hawkins (Mack).
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM at Friendship Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway. Masonic services will be Friday evening starting at 8 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday morning from 9 to 10 AM followed by the funeral service, starting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019