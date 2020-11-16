1/1
Kenneth J. Zupko
Kenneth J. Zupko

Parlin - Kenneth J. Zupko, age 66, of Parlin passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He fought a brief but courageous battle of stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Ken was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed crabbing, hiking in the woods, BBQ's, music and parties, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Ken was employed by Barrett Dist. in Somerset as an inventory control specialist. Previously he was a General Warehouse Manager for over 20yrs at Sanyo Logistics in Somerset, NJ. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is predeceased by his parents Henry and Eleanor Zupko, his brother Keith Zupko and his sister-in-law Evelyn Curlik. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Maryann Zupko and his sons Brian & Jesse Zupko, his brother Henry & wife Mari Pat, his sisters Cheryl Golembieski and Karen & husband John Sukunda; his brothers-in-law and their spouses Joseph and Charlene Mastrolia and Angelo and Deborah Mastrolia; his sister-in-law and her husband Gloria and Bob Pitzner; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial will take place on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home from 12pm to 4pm.

Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kenneth's name their GoFundMe Page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-kenneth-zupko?utm?source=customer&utm?medium=sms&utm?campaign=p?cp+share-sheet.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 100 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

