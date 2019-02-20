|
|
Kenneth Kugelman, Jr.
South Plainfield - Kenneth Kugelman, Jr., 67, of South Plainfield, died at home February 16, 2019.
He was born in Plainfield and lived most of his life in South Plainfield.
He is survived by his four children, Kenneth, Jack, Ashley, & Kevin; longtime companion, Patricia Hagerthey; 4 grandchildren; a sister, Dianne DeAngelis; and many other friends and family.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St., Iselin, followed by cremation at Rosehill Crematory in Linden.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4-8 pm.
To see full obituary & to send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019