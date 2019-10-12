|
|
Kenneth L. Larson
Woodbridge, formerly of Edison - Kenneth L. Larsen passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. He was 87 years old.
Born in Bayonne, he resided there and in Edison for many years before moving to Woodbridge 2 years ago.
Mr. Larsen earned his bachelor degree from Saint Peters College in Jersey City and his master degree from New York University and was a partner in a certified public accounting firm for many years.
He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War and was an active member of Peninsula Lodge 99, Free and Accepted Masons in Bayonne. He served as Grandmaster of the Grand Lodge of New Jersey in 1978 and was active in many masonic organizations.
Mr. Larsen was predeceased by his parents, Signe and Sigurd Larsen; and sister, Estelle Ketch.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, Jeannine Kuhl Larsen; sons, Kenneth F. Larsen of Montello, NV and Jeffrey A. Larsen of Las Vegas, NV; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Attention: Activities, 132 Evergreen Road, P.O. Box 3013, Edison, NJ 08818 or Children's Dyslexic Centers of NJ, 301 Forest Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 in Mr. Larsen's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019