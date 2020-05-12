Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Hillside Cemetery
North Plainfield - Kenneth Lacey, 80, departed this life Mon. May 4, 2020 at home. Born in Seebert, WV, he resided in North Plainfield. He served as a North Plainfield Police Officer many years before retiring.

Surviving is his daughter Loretta Jordan; one grandchild; two sisters Judy Lacey and Charlotte Moore; two brothers Gregory and Robert Lacey (Doris).

His cremated remains will be interred at Hillside Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
