Kenneth M. Chordas
Kenneth M. Chordas

Old Bridge - Funeral services for Kenneth M. Chordas, a long time Perth Amboy and South River resident, who passed away on Sunday, September 6th, will take place on Friday, September 11th from the Assumption Ukrainian Church, Perth Amboy beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery in Hopelawn under the direction of Zylka Funeral Home, Perth Amboy. All COVID 19 precautions, including the wearing of masks and social distancing will apply. For more details, please visit www.zylkafh.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
