Kenneth "Ken"
M. Harris
Hillsborough - Kenneth "Ken" M. Harris, 48, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held TODAY, September 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM and Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a prayer service at 11 AM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Interment will follow at Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Dr. Angela Alistar, M.D. Pancreatic Research Fund, ATTN: Lisa Duff, 475 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting Ken's life.
Published in MyCentralJersey from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019