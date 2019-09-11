Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Kenneth M. "Ken" Harris

Kenneth M. "Ken" Harris Obituary
Kenneth "Ken"

M. Harris

Hillsborough - Kenneth "Ken" M. Harris, 48, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held TODAY, September 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM and Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a prayer service at 11 AM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Interment will follow at Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Dr. Angela Alistar, M.D. Pancreatic Research Fund, ATTN: Lisa Duff, 475 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting Ken's life.
Published in MyCentralJersey from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
