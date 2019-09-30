|
|
Kenneth Novak II
Parlin - Kenneth Novak II, age 44, of Parlin peacefully passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in New Brunswick at Robert Wood Johnson. Born in Perth Amboy, Kenny resided in Parlin for all of his life. Kenny graduated from Sayreville High school. He was an avid bowler at Hill lanes and Majestic Lanes as well as an amazing baseball player for many years. Kenny loved playing his guitar and listening to rock & roll music. Kenneth was a loving, son, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Kenneth is predeceased by mother Shirley Ann Novak. Surviving is his father Kenneth Novak Sr. as well as his siblings Victoria Gail Novak-Sloan and Mary Sue Novak and three nieces & two nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday at 10:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, NJ with a mass at Sacred Heart Church in South Amboy at 11am. An entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday October 2nd, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kenneth's family. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019