Kenneth Novak Sr.
Sayreville - Kenneth Novak Sr., of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at RBMC, Old Bridge.
Born in Perth Amboy, Kenneth was a lifelong resident of the state. He was a proud veteran serving in The United States Air Force. Before his retirement Kenneth was employed as an iron worker for 33 years with Iron Workers Local 373, Perth Amboy. Kenneth loved bowling at Majestic Lanes and will fondly be remembered for volunteering his times as a Sayreville Little League Coach as well as a sponsor. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley Ann Novak and his son Kenneth Novak Jr.
Surviving are his children Mary "Sue" Novak and Victoria Sloan, his grandchildren, Samantha, Katlyn, Jonathan, Victoria and Thomas, his great grandchildren Kingsley and Logan as well as many loving friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will take place Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Funeral services are Monday 9:15 at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 10am Sacred Heart R.C. Church, South Amboy will entombment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com