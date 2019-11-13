Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Edison - Kenneth Patrusevich, (64) died Tuesday, November 12th at JFK Hartwick in Edison.

Kenneth was born in Plainfield and has lived in Edison his whole life. He enjoyed watching sports especially rooting for the Mets. Ken was very active in his catholic faith as a parishioner of St Helena's RC Church being involved with the Legion of Mary.

Kenneth was predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary Patrusevich. Surviving are his brothers, Walter, Alan and Gerald, all of Edison, Brian of South Plainfield and Edward of Plains, Pennsylvania; 9 nieces and nephew.

Visitation will be held on Friday November 15th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Saturday November 16 everyone will meet for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Helena's RC Church, Edison. Burial to follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.

Family request donations in his loving memory to: or St Helena's RC Church Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
