Kenneth R. Kreutzer Jr.

Kenneth R. Kreutzer Jr. Obituary
Kenneth R. Kreutzer, Jr.

Moore - Ken was called home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 to the big firehouse in the sky.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marilyn Koenig Kreutzer; daughter, Melissa Kreutzer-Arnold and her husband Michael; son, Scott Kreutzer; two fur babies; four grandchildren; seven grand fur babies and one great grandchild.

Ken was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam conflict. He was an avid NY Giants fan, a collector of model trains, and also worked on a NASCAR team.

The real love of Ken's life was firefighting. He was a member of the Jamesburg, NJ and Roebuck, SC fire departments. His firefighting career spanned 50 years in which he held many positions including Fire Chief. In 2008, Ken was named "Firefighter of the Year" for Spartanburg County in South Carolina.

Ken's family will always remember fondly the countless hours of sitting in the car waiting for ken to return from a fire and also the time where ken left his wife and daughter at a restaurant while he went to a fire leaving them to walk home two miles.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the fire departments of Jamesburg, NJ or Roebuck, SC.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com

Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
