Middlesex - Kenneth R. MacGregor, 79, died on July 15, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in McKinleyville, Canada to the late David and Lula (Gallant) MacGregor, Ken came to the United States in 1950. He was a North Plainfield High School graduate and settled to Middlesex in December of 1978.
An Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Army, Ken proudly served his country from 1963-1965. For a majority of his life, Ken worked for numerous supermarkets as a Produce Manager, retiring from the former Foodtown in Piscataway.
Whether it was betting on the horses, playing the lottery or going to Atlantic City, Ken loved to gamble. He was such a kind person with a quiet personality and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him.
Predeceased by his sister Dorothy Harper and sister-in-law Ella MacGregor, Ken leaves behind his sisters Muriel G. Taylor of Middlesex and Lois Kunyz and her husband Pete of Londonderry, NH, and his brother Donald MacGregor of Chatham-Kent, Canada as well as several nieces and nephews and close friends, especially Billy and Olga.
Ken had a private burial at Bound Brook Cemetery. To send online condolences to the MacGregor family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
