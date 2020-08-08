1/
Kenneth R. MacGregor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. MacGregor

Middlesex - Kenneth R. MacGregor, 79, died on July 15, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in McKinleyville, Canada to the late David and Lula (Gallant) MacGregor, Ken came to the United States in 1950. He was a North Plainfield High School graduate and settled to Middlesex in December of 1978.

An Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Army, Ken proudly served his country from 1963-1965. For a majority of his life, Ken worked for numerous supermarkets as a Produce Manager, retiring from the former Foodtown in Piscataway.

Whether it was betting on the horses, playing the lottery or going to Atlantic City, Ken loved to gamble. He was such a kind person with a quiet personality and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him.

Predeceased by his sister Dorothy Harper and sister-in-law Ella MacGregor, Ken leaves behind his sisters Muriel G. Taylor of Middlesex and Lois Kunyz and her husband Pete of Londonderry, NH, and his brother Donald MacGregor of Chatham-Kent, Canada as well as several nieces and nephews and close friends, especially Billy and Olga.

Ken had a private burial at Bound Brook Cemetery. To send online condolences to the MacGregor family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middlesex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved