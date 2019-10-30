Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Nale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. "Pete" Nale Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. "Pete" Nale Sr. Obituary
Kenneth "Pete" R. Nale Sr.

Helmetta - Kenneth R. "Pete" Nale Sr., 81 of Plainsboro died Tuesday October 29th at the Pavillions at Forrestal Health & Rehab. Center, Plainsboro.

Born in Johnstown, PA, Mr. Nale lived in Helmetta for 50 years before moving to Plainsboro in 2015.

He was employed for 30 years as a wireman for ABB, North Brunswick, retiring in 1996.

Mr. Nale was a former member of the Helmetta Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, square dancing and camping and was very involved in his four sons lives.

He was predeceased by his son Dennis, his brother Robert and his sister Lois Gamber.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years Helen Bush Nale, his three sons Kenneth Jr. and his wife Diane of South River, Kurt and his wife Carla of Monroe Township and Eric and his wife Colleen of Morgantown, PA, his brother Charles of Maryland, his two sisters Erma Brilhart of Pennsylvania and Betty Mary Cherny of Maryland, fifteen grandchildren Kurt Jr., Katie, Kenneth III, Jacob, Danielle, Sarah, Rachel, Brian, Hannah, Morgan, Lillian, Eric Jr., Ethan, Shannon and Adalyn and six great grandchildren Brittany, John Jr., Charlotte, Kurt III, Kenneth IV and Elijah.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday November 2nd at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Nale may be made to the at .

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now