Kenneth "Pete" R. Nale Sr.
Helmetta - Kenneth R. "Pete" Nale Sr., 81 of Plainsboro died Tuesday October 29th at the Pavillions at Forrestal Health & Rehab. Center, Plainsboro.
Born in Johnstown, PA, Mr. Nale lived in Helmetta for 50 years before moving to Plainsboro in 2015.
He was employed for 30 years as a wireman for ABB, North Brunswick, retiring in 1996.
Mr. Nale was a former member of the Helmetta Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, square dancing and camping and was very involved in his four sons lives.
He was predeceased by his son Dennis, his brother Robert and his sister Lois Gamber.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years Helen Bush Nale, his three sons Kenneth Jr. and his wife Diane of South River, Kurt and his wife Carla of Monroe Township and Eric and his wife Colleen of Morgantown, PA, his brother Charles of Maryland, his two sisters Erma Brilhart of Pennsylvania and Betty Mary Cherny of Maryland, fifteen grandchildren Kurt Jr., Katie, Kenneth III, Jacob, Danielle, Sarah, Rachel, Brian, Hannah, Morgan, Lillian, Eric Jr., Ethan, Shannon and Adalyn and six great grandchildren Brittany, John Jr., Charlotte, Kurt III, Kenneth IV and Elijah.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday November 2nd at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Nale may be made to the at .
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019