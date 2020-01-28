|
|
Kenneth R. Reeder
Hellertown, PA - Kenneth R. Reeder, 78, of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor.
Mr. Reeder was born April 11,1941 in Wilmington, Delaware. He is predeceased by his parents, Rodney and Esther Reeder, his younger brother Charles and an infant son, Daniel. Ken's father and brother both served as firefighters in the Wilmington Fire Department.
Kenneth was a 1959 graduate of Salesianium High School, where he excelled on the football field and baseball diamond. He received a full athletic scholarship to the Virginia Military Institute, where he continued his athletic career. He was scouted by both several professional football and baseball teams. Ken graduated from VMI in 1963, and was inducted into the school's Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He taught school in Courtland, Virginia before returning to the Wilmington area to teach at Archmere Academy and the Sanford School, where he was also Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, respectively. He received his MEd in 1974.
Ken left teaching, earned his MBA in 1978 and worked for Watkins Trucking, DuPont and AT&T. His corporate career included moves to Colorado, Arizona, Virginia and finally Flemington, New Jersey, where he lived with his family for 23 years. He co-owned the Antiques Emporium with his wife, Bonnie, in both Flemington and Somerville from 1992-2013.
Ken enjoyed all sports, gardening, reading, fishing, bowling and spending time with his family.
In addition to Bonnie, (nee Ellingsworth) his loving wife of 56 years, Ken is survived by three children and their spouses: Amy and Scott Simonson of Long Valley, New Jersey; Megan and Matthew Eagleburger of Stewartsville, New Jersey and David and Elizabeth Reeder of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren: Hannah and Chloe Simonson, Jack and Craig Eagleburger and Madelyn and Phoebe Reeder. He also leaves behind a niece and nephew, both of Newark, Delaware, Brian Reeder and Kelly (Reeder) Rasin, along with several great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service is being planned for February 15, 2020.
Ken was an insulin-dependent diabetic since the age of 20, thought to be the result of a traumatic football injury. Because of his good health and excellent physical condition, he surpassed all of his physicians' expectations when it came to his diabetes. They all said he was the healthiest diabetic they'd ever met. The family requests donations be made in Kenneth's name to the VMI Keydet Athletic Scholarhip Fund at VMI in Lexington, VA or Camp Little Shot, in Macon, GA, a camp for kids living with diabetes founded by another VMI graduate.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020