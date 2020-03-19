|
|
Kenneth S Glasser
Kenneth S Glasser, born October 16, 1946, died peacefully in his home in South Amboy on Wednesday March 18. He was a teacher in Jersey City, and Patrick Healy Middle School in East Orange. He was a veteran in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He was an avid reader, and loved the Yankees and Giants. He is survived by his sons Kenneth and his wife Danielle of Pittsgrove,NJ; Michael and his wife Amy, of South Amboy; and his grandchildren Brayden, Madeline, and Emma.
Cremation services will be private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020