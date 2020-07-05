Kenneth W. Dzurilla Sr



Kenneth W. Dzurilla Sr, 63 years old from Piscataway passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick.



Kenneth was born in Plainfield New Jersey to parents Daniel A. Dzurilla Sr and Jean Estelle Dzurilla. He graduated from North Plainfield High School.



He worked for RJJ Contractors as a painter for over twenty years. He loved bowling and sports.



Kenneth was predeceased by his father Daniel A. Dzurilla Sr and mother Jean Dzurilla and brother Joseph Allen Dzurilla.



He is survived by his loving, long time girlfriend Kathleen Cucciniello and son Christopher whom he lived with for many years. He is also survived by his daughter Dawn Marie Dzurilla, son Kenneth Wayne Dzurilla Jr, brother Daniel A. Dzurilla Sr and his wife Jennie, sister Linda J. Murphy and husband George, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Thank you to all the healthcare workers who took care of him over the years.



There will be a memorial visitation on Wednesday, July 8th from 2-4 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen.









