|
|
Kenneth W. Wojaczyk
Parlin - Kenneth W. Wojaczyk 72, of Parlin entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 1, 2019. Ken was born in Perth Amboy the son of the late Stanley and Stephanie, as a child he grew up in the Morgan Section of Sayreville. After graduating from Sayreville High School, he enlisted in the Navy, he was ranked as a Petty Off. 1st Class and served his country proudly for six years during the Vietnam War. While being stationed in the Philippines he met the love of his life Gloria, they have celebrated their happiness for 48 years. Ken's passion was wife, children and grandchildren, but also the admiration of antiques. His main past times were automotive, astronomy and history. He was the foundation and root of his immediate and extended family, showing love, consistency and generosity. He was very skilled in electronics and retired from the IT field in the late 2000's.
Ken leaves behind his devoted wife Gloria, loving sons Brian Wojaczyk, his wife Melissa, Christopher Wojaczyk, his adored grandchildren Jared, Emily, Jack and Mariah. He was the dear brother to Wayne and Robert Wojaczyk.
Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11am to 1pm, a 12:30pm prayer service is scheduled. Burial will be on Monday at William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ at 11:30am. For information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019