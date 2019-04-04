Services
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main Street
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main Street
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wojaczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Wojaczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth W. Wojaczyk Obituary
Kenneth W. Wojaczyk

Parlin - Kenneth W. Wojaczyk 72, of Parlin entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 1, 2019. Ken was born in Perth Amboy the son of the late Stanley and Stephanie, as a child he grew up in the Morgan Section of Sayreville. After graduating from Sayreville High School, he enlisted in the Navy, he was ranked as a Petty Off. 1st Class and served his country proudly for six years during the Vietnam War. While being stationed in the Philippines he met the love of his life Gloria, they have celebrated their happiness for 48 years. Ken's passion was wife, children and grandchildren, but also the admiration of antiques. His main past times were automotive, astronomy and history. He was the foundation and root of his immediate and extended family, showing love, consistency and generosity. He was very skilled in electronics and retired from the IT field in the late 2000's.

Ken leaves behind his devoted wife Gloria, loving sons Brian Wojaczyk, his wife Melissa, Christopher Wojaczyk, his adored grandchildren Jared, Emily, Jack and Mariah. He was the dear brother to Wayne and Robert Wojaczyk.

Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11am to 1pm, a 12:30pm prayer service is scheduled. Burial will be on Monday at William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ at 11:30am. For information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now