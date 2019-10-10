|
Kenneth Walter Weidlich
Flemington - Kenneth Walter Weidlich, 75, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born in Somerville, NJ, son of the late Kenneth and Josephine (nee Cieslak) Weidlich, he resided in Somerville most of his life, prior to residing in Easton, PA. Kenneth had recently relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC which had become his home away from home.
Kenneth was a graduate of Penn State University Class of 1965. He loved watching college football, especially his Nittany Lions. His thirst for excitement and adventure lead him all over the world. He was also a lover of the Theater. He frequently ran tour groups to Manhattan for Broadway performances. Kenneth was a Biology teacher at Hillsborough High School since their inception in 1969. He even taught at La Escuela Buena Vista in Maracaibo, Venezuela in the 1980's.
Besides his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by a brother, William Weidlich.
Kenneth is survived by a dear niece, Carolyn Weidlich; a dear nephew, Keith Weidlich; cherished great nieces, Sophie Pastor, Christina Pastor, Erin Weidlich, and a cherished great nephew, Nathan Weidlich.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Catholic clergy, family, and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's name to the Kenneth Weidlich Memorial Scholarship Fund found on the Go Fund Me website.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019