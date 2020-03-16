|
Kerri-Ann Pinnock
Metuchen - Kerri-Ann Pinnock, 40, of Metuchen, passed away suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica and grew up in Piscataway, she was a graduate of Piscataway High School, Class of 1997. She also attended Middlesex County College and Rutgers University. She had resided in Metuchen for 18 years.
She worked in Food Services at at RWJ University Hospital, Rahway. Alternatives Inc., Raritan.
She is predeceased by her father, Aubrey Pinnock. Surviving are her mother, Sharon Bryan; four aunts, five uncles, and many cousins and other family members & friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020