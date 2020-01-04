|
Kevin A. Golojuch
South River - Kevin A. Golojuch passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church and resident of South River. He was 62 years of age.
Kevin attended Mercer County College where he was awarded an Associate in Science Degree. For over twenty years he was employed at Hercules Incorporated in Parlin as a Chemical Operator. He was a member and shop steward for the International Chemical Workers Union Local No 271. A former Herculite and friend often said, "If I needed to be in a foxhole with someone it would be Kevin."
Kevin was licensed as a Practitioner of Mortuary Science. Previously he was employed as a Funeral Director with Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords and Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton. He recently retired from Service Corporation International in Toms River.
Kevin recognized the importance of helping his family and friends. He could repair most anything, especially automobiles. If someone was in need he always offered to help. He will be greatly missed.
He is predeceased by his father Chester A. Golojuch, Sr. and his brother Chester A. Golojuch, Jr. Surviving are his mother Eleanor Krosnowski Golojuch of South River; his brother Kenneth of South River; his sister Magdalene Florczak and her husband Glenn of East Brunswick; two nephews Thomas and Nicholas Florczak; and sister-in-law Priscilla Billiy.
Arrangements were private under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020