Kevin F. Gallagher
Kevin F. Gallagher, 64, passed away after a long illness on October 22, 2019, at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born on Halloween in Jersey City, NJ, to Richard F. Gallagher and Rita Killeen Gallagher, he lived in Fords for the past 28 years. He was a gardener extraordinaire as well as a naturally talented, self-taught cook. He took the most joy in sharing the abundance of his vegetable garden and the sweet creations from his kitchen with family and friends. His happiest times were cooking for the holidays with his family in the Berkshires.
He made many friends during his years working for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. He had a fulfilling second career as a personal food shopper for Ingredion (formerly National Starch Corp) and considered the people there his "second family." As a proud member of the Hubs, in Perth Amboy, he loved his many brothers.
Kevin was part of the class of 1972 at Montgomery High School, in Skillman, NJ and continued his education at Daytona (FL) Community College. He married his love Pamela in 1983 and they had 10 happy years together before she passed away at an early age.
Kevin was a loving and generous brother to Karen (and husband Hank) and Ray (and wife Andi), uncle to Brian, Colin, Symon, Dan, and Matt, and great-uncle to Devon and Evie. He leaves behind many wonderful friends. Special thanks to those who steadfastly supported him thru this past difficult year, especially Jimmy Dadon, John Lantieri, and John Korodan.
Visitation is Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Per Kevin's request, cremation will be private, and his remains brought to his second "home" in the Berkshires.
Kevin adored his dogs, Kelly and Haley, and his trips to St. Croix with Karen and Hank. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Kevin Gallagher" to the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, RR2, Box 9250, Kingshill, USVI 00850 (stcroixawc.org).
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019