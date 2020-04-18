Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Gomola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John Gomola


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin John Gomola Obituary
Kevin John Gomola

East Brunswick - Kevin John Gomola, 62, of East Brunswick passed away April 15, 2020 at RWJUH in New Brunswick. Son of the late John and Irene Gomola, he was born on September 15, 1957, grew up in Edison, and graduated J P Steven's High School class of 1975.

He enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a skilled Auto Mechanic, the last 20 years at Pep Boys in Piscataway.

He met his wife Julia and married in 1990. They moved to East Brunswick and began raising a family. He became the proud father of two daughters, Brittany Gomola of Texas, and Ashley Gomola of Pennsylvania. A third joy in his life was the birth of his grandson Conner. Conner's adoration of his Pop Pop was so deep and strong.

Kevin was a kind, caring, and gentle man. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and would never miss a game.

Aside from his wife, daughters, and grandson, he is also survived by his sisters JoAnn Gomola of Edison, (his closest Dallas Cowboy's buddy) and Donna Spernal and her husband Thomas of Metuchen, his mother and father-in-law Steve and Anna Romek of Franklin Park, and many cousins and friends.

All services will be private because of the COVID-19 crisis. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home. 23 Ford Ave, Fords.

FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -