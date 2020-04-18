|
Kevin John Gomola
East Brunswick - Kevin John Gomola, 62, of East Brunswick passed away April 15, 2020 at RWJUH in New Brunswick. Son of the late John and Irene Gomola, he was born on September 15, 1957, grew up in Edison, and graduated J P Steven's High School class of 1975.
He enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a skilled Auto Mechanic, the last 20 years at Pep Boys in Piscataway.
He met his wife Julia and married in 1990. They moved to East Brunswick and began raising a family. He became the proud father of two daughters, Brittany Gomola of Texas, and Ashley Gomola of Pennsylvania. A third joy in his life was the birth of his grandson Conner. Conner's adoration of his Pop Pop was so deep and strong.
Kevin was a kind, caring, and gentle man. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and would never miss a game.
Aside from his wife, daughters, and grandson, he is also survived by his sisters JoAnn Gomola of Edison, (his closest Dallas Cowboy's buddy) and Donna Spernal and her husband Thomas of Metuchen, his mother and father-in-law Steve and Anna Romek of Franklin Park, and many cousins and friends.
All services will be private because of the COVID-19 crisis. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home. 23 Ford Ave, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020