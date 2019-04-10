|
Kevin Loftus
St. Petersburg, FL - Kevin Martin Daniel Loftus, 64, of St. Petersburg, Florida died on Friday April 5, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick he moved to Florida in 2009. Before retiring he was employed as Senior Section Supervisor for Bayway Refinery, Exxon Mobil and Conoco Phillips. He was a member of The Church of St. Catherine Laboure, North Middletown.
Son of the late Martin Daniel, Jr. and Dolores Mary Mullaney Loftus he is also predeceased by his wife Sharon Gorczynski Loftus in 2008 and his brother Timothy Loftus in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Dawn Murphy of Maryland; his brothers and sisters-in-law Sean and Mary Lou Loftus of Herndon, Virginia and Patrick and Coral Loftus of Howell; his sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Brian George of Rumson; his mother and father-in-law Edward and Irene Gorczynski; his brothers-in-law Ed and Brian Gorczynski and his sisters-in-law Elaine Costanzo and Lisa Curley.
A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 9:30am at The Church of St. Catherine Laboure, 110 Bray Avenue, North Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019