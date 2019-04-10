Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Catherine Laboure
110 Bray Avenue
North Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Loftus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Loftus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Loftus Obituary
Kevin Loftus

St. Petersburg, FL - Kevin Martin Daniel Loftus, 64, of St. Petersburg, Florida died on Friday April 5, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick he moved to Florida in 2009. Before retiring he was employed as Senior Section Supervisor for Bayway Refinery, Exxon Mobil and Conoco Phillips. He was a member of The Church of St. Catherine Laboure, North Middletown.

Son of the late Martin Daniel, Jr. and Dolores Mary Mullaney Loftus he is also predeceased by his wife Sharon Gorczynski Loftus in 2008 and his brother Timothy Loftus in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Dawn Murphy of Maryland; his brothers and sisters-in-law Sean and Mary Lou Loftus of Herndon, Virginia and Patrick and Coral Loftus of Howell; his sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Brian George of Rumson; his mother and father-in-law Edward and Irene Gorczynski; his brothers-in-law Ed and Brian Gorczynski and his sisters-in-law Elaine Costanzo and Lisa Curley.

A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 9:30am at The Church of St. Catherine Laboure, 110 Bray Avenue, North Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now