|
|
Kevin Spruill
Edison - Kevin Spruill, 61, of Edison, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Kevin served his country in the United States Army, and was a maintenance mechanic for the United States Postal Service.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Diane Spruill; his children, Prince, Cory, Xavier, Deja, Latoya, Tammy and Shavyonne; along with 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10AM until the funeral services begin at 11AM at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:30PM at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 24, 2019