Kim O'Hara Izzi
Kim O'Hara Izzi, born in Winchester, Massachusetts on June 15, 1954 to, James E. O'Hara and Brenda Hasey O'Hara, passed away while surrounded by family on February 1, 2020.
Kim traveled extensively with her parents until the age of four years old when her sister Jaye was born and the family settled in Brookside, New Jersey where she grew up and attended Mendham High School. She later moved to Readington, New Jersey until retiring in Lighthouse Point, Florida in 2011.
Kim continued to travel and got her wish to be on the seven continents as well as all but two of the United States.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen of Lighthouse Point, Florida, her dear sister Jaye Lundborg of Enosburg Falls, Vermont, four beautiful daughters, Shelly Ferraiuolo of Milford, New Jersey, Jamie Ferriauolo of Savannah, Georgia, Tammy Ferraiuolo of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Angela Ferraiuolo Winters of Cape Coral, Florida. Kim lived for and gave much love to her five wonderful grandchildren, Connor Stelle 19 of Pennsylvania, Mikayla Young 15 of Pennsylvania, Sylvie Winters 12 , Gabriella Winters 11 and Madelyn Winters 5 of Cape Coral Florida.
Kim lived for and loved her family, grandchildren, friends, travel, flowers and gardening. She was dedicated to her country, community, local organizations and charities. She will be missed dearly.
In our lives, may we all take joy and remember Kim in every flower that blooms and every plant that flourishes, as she did in life.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020