Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Shine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Shine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Shine Obituary
Kimberly Shine

Flagtown - Kimberly Shine, 52, of Flagtown, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Kimberly was predeceased by her father, Duane Bagley. She is survived by her husband of 25 loving years, Richard Shine Jr; daughter, Alexandra Shine and her fiancé Jacob Hill of Flagtown; mother, Maryanna Bagley of Piscataway, sister, Jill Bagley of Piscataway; along with her nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Frances Shine of Milltown NJ and her dogs, whom she loved dearly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Following her wishes, Kimberly was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now