Kimberly Shine
Flagtown - Kimberly Shine, 52, of Flagtown, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Kimberly was predeceased by her father, Duane Bagley. She is survived by her husband of 25 loving years, Richard Shine Jr; daughter, Alexandra Shine and her fiancé Jacob Hill of Flagtown; mother, Maryanna Bagley of Piscataway, sister, Jill Bagley of Piscataway; along with her nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Frances Shine of Milltown NJ and her dogs, whom she loved dearly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Following her wishes, Kimberly was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019