Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for King Cheung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

King For Cheung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
King For Cheung Obituary
King For Cheung

Edison - King For Cheung, 57, of Edison, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Chilton Hospital in Pequannock Township.

King is survived by his wife, Alky Chim Cheung.

Services will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen NJ 08840. The visitation will be held from 8 to 9am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 9am. Interment will be held at HazelWood Cemetery in Clark.

To send condolences, please visit, www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of King's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now