King For Cheung
Edison - King For Cheung, 57, of Edison, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Chilton Hospital in Pequannock Township.
King is survived by his wife, Alky Chim Cheung.
Services will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen NJ 08840. The visitation will be held from 8 to 9am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 9am. Interment will be held at HazelWood Cemetery in Clark.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019