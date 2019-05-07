|
Konstantinos P. Trikilas
New Brunswick - Konstantinos P. Trikilas died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home in New Brunswick. He was 81.
Born in Chios, Greece to the late Panagiotis and Maria (Pasathi) Trikilas, he came to the United States and settled in New Brunswick 35 years ago. He had a proud career as a merchant marine and then was owner of Kostas Painting in New Brunswick for 15 years before retiring in 2000.
Mr. Trikilas was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.
Surviving are his wife Dimitra (Mavrianos) Trikilas; his daughter Maria Koniarelis and her husband Stelios of Scotch Plains; his son Panagiotis Trikilas of New Brunswick; his sister Avrilia Trikilas of Greece; and three grandchildren - Lefteri, Dimitra and Michael.
Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thursday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway followed by a 10:00 AM funeral service at the church. Burial will follow in Holy Protection Monastery Cemetery in White Haven, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Protection Monastery, 1 St. Josephs Way, White Haven, PA 18661. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
