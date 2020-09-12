1/
Krista Cheslak
Krista Cheslak

Woodbridge - Krista Cheslak, 69 of Woodbridge passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.

Born in Woodbridge, Krista was a lifelong resident and a devoted parishioner of St. James R.C. Church where she was a Eucharistic Adorer, member of the church choir and Parish Community Life Comission as well as dedicated many hours on the St. James 150th Anniversary Committee. Krista received her bachelor's degree from Manhattanville College as well as her master's degree in New York City. Ms. Cheslak was then employed as a music teacher within the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for 35 years until retiring. She was a talented musician and lover of fine arts who will be deeply missed; leaving behind her beloved friends and neighbors whom she adored.

Funeral services will begin at 8:30am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 9am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Perth Amboy.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Krista may be made to National Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, Maryland 21641-5018.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
08:30 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
SEP
15
Interment
St. Stephen Cemetery
