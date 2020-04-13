|
|
Kristy L. Rita
Bridgewater - 37, died April 11, 2020 after a long illness of Huntington disease and Covid-19. Kristy was born in Somerville and formerly of Bridgewater before moving to Plainfield. She graduated from Rutgers University with a BA Degree. Kristy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father James V. D'Ambola Sr. who passed away in 2008.
Surviving are her mother Alice Krihak and her husband Bill, a brother James V. D'Ambola Jr., nephew Vincent D'Ambola, uncles Paul and George Sevilis, aunts Kerry and Debbie Sevilis, and numerous cousins.
Services will be private at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902 New York, NY 10018 or a local food bank. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020