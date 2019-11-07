Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Krystyna Racki Obituary
Krystyna Racki

Sayreville - Krystyna Racki age 71, of Sayreville passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 at RBMC Perth Amboy.

Born in Poland Krystyna had resided in New Jersey for over 30 years. Surviving are her loving husband Marian Racki, her son and daughter in law Chris and Tomoko Racki, her daughter Elizabeth Racki, Her siblings Maria Skarzynska, Jerzy Kostykowski, and Barbara Longo, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Krystyna was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed by who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Monday at 10am. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
